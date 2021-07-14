CALGARY -- Calgary and regions across Alberta are under a public weather alert for heat, with temperatures expected to rise above 30 C in the province's largest city.

Although the heat is not expected to be as extreme as the deadly and record-breaking heat wave that covered most of Western Canada in late June, officials are still encouraging everyone to take precautions.

There are going to be temperature dips at night that will offer some reprieve from the heat.

Officials with Environment Canada encourage people to head outside for exercise and activities when it's cooler out, typically closer to dusk and dawn.

The alert recommends taking breaks from the heat by going inside as often as possible, especially in cooled spaces.

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of liquids, but avoiding beverages with alcohol or caffeine, is also advised.

Never leave a child or a pet inside a vehicle, no matter the length of time.

This is all to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke that can have serious physical consequences especially for those with underlying health conditions, the elderly and the very young.

The haze over Calgary is also expected to worsen today.

On a scale of one to 10+ measured by the Air Quality Health Index, Calgary is expected to reach level 5 today, which is considered moderate risk.

The Fire Weather Index says fire danger is high or very high for much of northern Alberta.

The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System rates fire danger based on "how easy it is to ignite vegetation, how difficult a fire may be to control and how much damage a fire may do."

Just a small fraction of the province is considered at a low to moderate risk of fire danger, the vast majority is considered very high to extreme.