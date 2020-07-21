Advertisement
Heat warnings issued for regions east of Calgary as 30 C highs possible
Map displaying the areas under a heat warning as of 10:30 a.m. July 21, 2020
CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for sections of central and southern Alberta as temperatures are expected to flirt with the 30 C mark.
Day time highs could potentially exceed 29 C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the following regions:
- Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
- Drumheller-Three Hills
- Hanna-Coronation-Oyen
The warnings went into effect at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and a reprieve from the heat is not expected until Thursday night. Overnight lows in the areas are expected to be in the 14 C range.
Environment Canada encourages people in the affected regions to adopt safe approaches for dealing with the heat including:
- Rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler times of day
- Taking frequent breaks from the heat
- Spending time in cooled indoor spaces
- Drinking plenty of water
- Avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated drinks
- Ensuring children and pets are not left inside vehicles for any length of time
- Monitoring for indications of heat stroke or heat exhaustion
For additional heat-related health advise visit Alberta Health Services - Heat.
For the latest information on weather warnings and watches in the province visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta