CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for sections of central and southern Alberta as temperatures are expected to flirt with the 30 C mark.

Day time highs could potentially exceed 29 C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the following regions:

  • Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
  • Drumheller-Three Hills
  • Hanna-Coronation-Oyen

The warnings went into effect at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and a reprieve from the heat is not expected until Thursday night. Overnight lows in the areas are expected to be in the 14 C range.

Environment Canada encourages people in the affected regions to adopt safe approaches for dealing with the heat including:

  • Rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler times of day
  • Taking frequent breaks from the heat
  • Spending time in cooled indoor spaces
  • Drinking plenty of water
  • Avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated drinks
  • Ensuring children and pets are not left inside vehicles for any length of time
  • Monitoring for indications of heat stroke or heat exhaustion

For additional heat-related health advise visit Alberta Health Services - Heat.

For the latest information on weather warnings and watches in the province visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta