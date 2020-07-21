CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for sections of central and southern Alberta as temperatures are expected to flirt with the 30 C mark.

Day time highs could potentially exceed 29 C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the following regions:

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Drumheller-Three Hills

Hanna-Coronation-Oyen

The warnings went into effect at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and a reprieve from the heat is not expected until Thursday night. Overnight lows in the areas are expected to be in the 14 C range.

Warnings in Alberta for heat! We've risen to or above high/low thresholds of 29°/14° through #Brooks, #Drumheller, and #Hanna. Uncomfortable sleeping weather! pic.twitter.com/hkSEi1TlBm — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) July 21, 2020

Environment Canada encourages people in the affected regions to adopt safe approaches for dealing with the heat including:

Rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler times of day

Taking frequent breaks from the heat

Spending time in cooled indoor spaces

Drinking plenty of water

Avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated drinks

Ensuring children and pets are not left inside vehicles for any length of time

Monitoring for indications of heat stroke or heat exhaustion

For additional heat-related health advise visit Alberta Health Services - Heat.

For the latest information on weather warnings and watches in the province visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta