CALGARY -- With just one day before Christmas Eve, a local charity drive is in desperate need of help to make the holiday a magical one for all Calgarians.

The ‘Magic of Christmas’ charity is well short of its donations goal and hopes Calgarians can step up in the nick of time.

“We probably only have half the donations we need in some age groups,” said volunteer Sabrina Naprawa.

“We’re increasing our numbers, the requests have increased and there’s a lot of people who have lost their jobs — I don’t remember a year when we were this short of donations.”

The need at the moment is for children age nine and older, along with teenage boys and adult men. Many of those donation bins are currently sitting empty.

Magic of Christmas is looking for anything from toys, to special passes for activities around the city, basic self-care products, winter clothing and cash donations.

You can donate online or in person Monday at the Magic of Christmas warehouse (4416 Fifth Street N.E.).

Starting at 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, the first of 44 Calgary Transit buses — each filled with donations and with a Santa Claus on board — will visit Calgary families coping with emotional, physical or financial hardships this holiday season.

Naprawa says giving back to those who need it most is so important, especially this time of year.

“Having someone to show you that you matter makes a big difference, it could change people’s lives," she said.