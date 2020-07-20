LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- For people looking to beat the heat by jumping in an outdoor pool they now can. Henderson Pool has opened for the year to the delight of some very keen swimmers.

"Yeah we’ve been inside a lot, and the weather here is exceptionally nice so we’re really looking forward to it” said Cristie Krenz who is traveling through Lethbridge with her family.

“Camps are cancelled, barbecues are cancelled, (you) can’t do anything," said Adam Schneider who was there with his son. "You can go for a walk, that’s about it - so going swimming is a huge relief."

The pool opened later than usual and there are several rule changes. Swimmers are limited to 90 minute time slots due to COVID-19.

“We have a maximum capacity of 90 people in the pool at one time. You have to be pre-registered,” said Henderson Pool manager Deanna Ward.

(Registration for the pool can be done here.)

There are also a few COVID-19 inspired changes, Ward said.

“Everything is open in the main pool (but) The Splash Pad is not open. It’s closed for maintenance and the concession is (also) closed,” said Ward.

The pool only opened on Sunday but staff says it has been adjusting to its new normal. The facility normally has a capacity of 1250 swimmers, but now it’s operating at just over seven per cent of that. The low number of swimmers might be a bonus to beat the heat and try to take attention off the pandemic.

“Every little bit of sunshine, every little bit of fun, you just got to get out there and grab it,” said Schneider.