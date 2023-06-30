Here’s what’s going on in Calgary on Canada Day

Calgary is gearing up to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on Saturday, with tons of free events around the city.

CITY OF CALGARY

The City of Calgary is hosting multiple events at Fort Calgary, St. Patrick’s Island Park as well as Olympic Plaza and the municipal building, starting at 11 a.m.

It is anticipated to be the city’s largest Canada Day celebration since the pandemic.

“We’ve been planning since the last one ended and we’ve been planning for an in-person gathering, so there will be lots of activities, multiple sites, lots to see and do,” said Jonathan Radomski, City of Calgary event coordinator.

There will be an Indigenous showcase and powwow, live music, children’s activities, cultural performances and turban tying.

“We want people to celebrate and reflect as they need to on this very important day. We want to do a lot of our program with education at the top of mind,” Radomski said.

New this year is a special pyrotechnics show during final act The Funk Hunters’ performance on the main stage at Fort Calgary.

Canada Day celebrations will end with a bang.

The fireworks show was initially cancelled due to cultural sensitivities, but it was quickly reinstated after public backlash.

“We did listen to Calgarians and we’re super excited to have evening fireworks as a way to cap off what should be a very memorable day,” Radomski said.

The fireworks will be launched from Stampede Park around 11 p.m., but the grounds are closed to the public, so people are encouraged to watch from Fort Calgary or other spots around town.

The city says it will monitor for severe weather and adjust plans if needed.

“We are asking everyone to take their health and safety, first and foremost, into their own hands. So, if you’re outside, drink lots of water, wear sunscreen, find shade when necessary,” Radomski said.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

STUDIO BELL AND KING EDDY

The National Music Centre (NMC) is hosting a free building-wide bash at Studio Bell and the King Eddy to mark Canada Day.

It’s also celebrating some special milestones of its own — the seventh anniversary of Studio Bell and the fifth anniversary of the King Eddy’s reopening.

Both venues will feature live artist performances.

The King Eddy will have two stages — its usual one inside on the main floor and a second one on its rooftop patio. Those festivities run from 1 p.m. until late.

Cheers to the long weekend! 🤘🍺 We are on day three of five in our five-year anniversary celebrations! We have two floors of live music tonight! Find tickets and more info: https://t.co/0LJwLzgt4H pic.twitter.com/atkJmK1eWv — The King Eddy (@KingEddyYYC) June 30, 2023

At Studio Bell, people will have the chance to check out the exhibits, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and watch instrument demonstrations. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s a celebration of Canada and what Canada means in the global sense through the lens of music and through the lens of storytelling through music,” said Daniel Go, NMC’s interim senior programs manager.

CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE

The Chinese Cultural Centre is holding its own free Canada Day celebration.

It will feature dragon and lion dances, martial arts demonstrations and other performances.

There will also be a vendor market with people selling everything from food to homemade goods.

Love what we’ve been hosting at the historic fire hall!! Check us out on Canada Day for another great event! #yyccc pic.twitter.com/visZc75vTp — Alice Lam - Volunteer (@alamyyc) June 25, 2023

Organizers say this celebration will commemorate Canada’s rich heritage and cultural diversity.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.