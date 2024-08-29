Here's what's open and closed in Calgary over the Labour Day long weekend

Calgarians have one more long weekend to take advantage of the warm weather before school and work are back in full swing.

The forecast is looking favourable for the Labour Day long weekend, with lots of activities happening throughout the city.

Here’s what will be open and closed in Calgary over the long weekend.

Recreational activities

In city leisure facilities this weekend, there will be opportunities for skating and swimming.

Public skating will be available at the Southland Leisure Centre on Monday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Regular admission applies.

Public swimming will be offered on Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Village Square Leisure Centre and Southland Leisure Centre.

The Glenmore Reservoir will be open during its regular hours for recreational use.

All golf courses and driving ranges remain open for the weekend.

All other city-run indoor pools, fitness centres and arenas; Northmount and Wildflower arts centres; and the Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed on Monday.

Swimming lessons are not running from Aug 31-Sept. 2.

Family fun

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will follow its normal schedule over the long weekend, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Telus Spark will be open with its weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. Then on Monday, it will operate on its regular weekday hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is then closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heritage Park will operate under its usual hours through the long weekend, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

After the weekend, the park schedule is reduced for the historical village, open weekends and Thanksgiving Monday from Sept. 3 to Oct. 14. The Gasoline Alley Museum remains open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 14

Transportation

Calgary CTrains, buses and On Demand transit will operate at a Sunday level of service on Monday.

The CTrain Red Line will be closed between Sunnyside and Brentwood stations from Friday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. until noon on Monday to accommodate for repair and maintenance work.

Additionally, transit fall service changes come into effect starting on Monday.

Parking will be free in on-street ParkPlus zones on Monday, while weekend rates will apply at Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at partner lots, including Telus Spark, Calgary Stampede, Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park.

Road closures

The Pride Parade will temporarily close several roads in downtown Calgary on Sunday, including:

9 Avenue from 8 Street S.E. in Inglewood to 11 Street S.W. in the downtown west end until 3 p.m.;

8 Street S.E. to 5 Street S.W., including multiple streets in East Village from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and

5 Street S.W. to 11 Street S.W. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Three eastbound lanes will be open during the parade including:

4 Avenue Flyover reduced to a single lane;

Mission Bridge, between 26 Avenue S.W. and Roxboro Road, reduced to a single lane in each direction; and

Two-way traffic on the north-side westbound lanes of Memorial Drive between 9 Street N.W. and Centre Street. Eastbound Memorial Drive will be closed between those roads.

Additionally, some stretches of 33 Avenue in Bowness will be closed, due to ongoing feeder main repairs.

Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 27, 33 Avenue will be closed, with access for local traffic only at 85 Street N.W. It will also be closed at 83 Street N.W.

Some other road closures over the weekend include: