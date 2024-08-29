Sun and warm temps bounce back heading into the long weekend

Wednesday’s upper low-pressure system certainly packed a punch, bringing strong winds and rain as temperatures struggled to hit the low teens throughout Alberta.

We are still waiting for official rainfall total summaries from Environment and Climate Change Canada, but the reading from the Calgary airport indicates the city got about 15 millimetres of rainfall on Wednesday, with peak wind gust at 66 km/h.

That weather system will soon be a distant memory but its departure from the city last night did result in a beautiful sunset and double rainbow!

Alberta's forecasted highs for Aug. 29, 2024. (CTV News)

We will rally back to above-seasonal temperatures throughout southern Alberta on Thursday and that warming trend continues throughout the Labour Day long weekend.

In the upper atmosphere, a building ridge of high pressure will eventually span over western Canada and bring steady warmth and mainly sunny conditions over the next five days, if not longer.

An upper air map for Canada forecasting Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (CTV News)

By the time we get to the holiday Monday, temperatures around southern Alberta could hit daytime highs in the 30s.

Calgary's five-day forecast for Aug. 29 - Sept. 2, 2024. (CTV News)