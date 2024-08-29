CALGARY
    10 things to do in Calgary over the Labour Day long weekend

    The 2024 Calgary Pride Parade and Festival takes place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. (Facebook/Calgary Pride) The 2024 Calgary Pride Parade and Festival takes place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. (Facebook/Calgary Pride)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Calgary Pride Festival

    • What: Celebrate and uplift Calgary's 2SLGBTQ+ community at Calgary's annual Pride Festival.
    • When: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2024.
    • Where: The festival takes place at Prince’s Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave S.W.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Pride Parade

    • What: Mark your calendars! The 2024 Calgary Pride Parade runs along Ninth Avenue, starting at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland.
    • When: Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Where: Ninth Avenue S.E., starting at Sixth Street S.E. and ending at Fifth Street S.W.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Labour Day Classic: Stampeders vs Elks

    • What: The Calgary Stampeders take on the Edmonton Elks at the annual Labour Day Classic.
    • When: Monday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.
    • Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Cavalry vs. Valour

    Fiesta Filipino

    • What: Alberta's largest Filipino festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Fiesta Filipino celebrates Filipino heritage through music, food and culture.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1.
    • Where: Olympic Plaza, 228 Eighth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Marley and Me

    • What: Watch the 2008 movie Marley and Me at The Confluence.
    • When: 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Market Nights

    • What: Head to Heritage Park to shop items from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome.
    • When: Every Saturday (until Sept. 14, 2024) from 3 to 9 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Plaza at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park S.W.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factorywritten for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Aug. 31 to Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

    More Greased

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

    • What: Stage West presents A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, by Dean Regan. The production follows the country musicians' rise to stardom.
    • When: Until Sept. 1, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

