10 things to do in Calgary over the Labour Day long weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Calgary Pride Festival

: Celebrate and uplift Calgary's 2SLGBTQ+ community at Calgary's annual Pride Festival. When: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2024.

Pride Parade

: Mark your calendars! The 2024 Calgary Pride Parade runs along Ninth Avenue, starting at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland. When: Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Labour Day Classic: Stampeders vs Elks

: The Calgary Stampeders take on the Edmonton Elks at the annual Labour Day Classic. When: Monday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.

Cavalry vs. Valour

: Calgary's Cavalry FC take on the Vancouver Valour at ATCO Field. When: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Fiesta Filipino

: Alberta's largest Filipino festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Fiesta Filipino celebrates Filipino heritage through music, food and culture. When: Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Marley and Me

: Watch the 2008 movie Marley and Me at The Confluence. When: 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Market Nights

: Head to Heritage Park to shop items from local vendors and grab a bite to eat at Market Nights. Pets are welcome. When: Every Saturday (until Sept. 14, 2024) from 3 to 9 p.m.

Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

: Jubilations Junior presents Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind. When: Aug. 31 to Oct. 19, 2024.

More Greased

: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated. When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline