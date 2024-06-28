Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Calgary

Canada Day celebrations will be taking place all over the city – but not everything will be open in Calgary on Monday.

Arenas, indoor pools, fitness centres, Southland and Village Square leisure centres; the Calgary Soccer Centre and North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower arts centres will all be closed on Canada Day.

The Glenmore Reservoir will be open for recreational use and boat rentals, along with city-run golf courses and driving ranges.

All of the city landfills – East Calgary, Spyhill and Shepard – will be open on Monday.

The city noted in a Thursday news release that Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre and Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic and Recreation Centre will close on July 1 for two to three months due to electrical repairs.

Getting around Calgary

Calgary Transit will be operating on a Sunday level of service for Canada Day.

The city will have additional bus routes operating to help get anyone taking in the fireworks show home safely. Visit the Calgary Transit website for a full list of additional routes.

Parking in on-street ParkPlus zones and Calgary Parking parkades – excluding the Arts Commons – will be free on July 1.

Regular parking rates will be in effect at the city’s partner lots at Telus Spark, University District, Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park.

There will also be some road closures in the East Village from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday, including:

Eighth Avenue S.E. from Fourth Street S.E. to Sixth Street S.E.

Sixth Street S.E. from Ninth Avenue S.E. to Eighth Avenue S.E.

Fifth Street S.E. from Ninth Avenue S.E. to Seventh Avenue S.E.

A current list of Calgary traffic reports and road closures can be found on the city’s website.

Canada Day festivities

The City of Calgary will host festivities at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland (formerly Fort Calgary), St. Patrick’s Island and Olympic Plaza/Municipal Building, starting at 11 a.m.

The celebrations will include an Indigenous showcase and powwow; live music, cultural performances, food trucks, with a fireworks show above Stampede Park to cap off the day.

Visit the city’s website for a full event schedule.