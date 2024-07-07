CALGARY
Calgary

    • Here's when Calgary outdoor pools will reopen

    Share

    The City of Calgary is allowing outdoor pools to open under its new water-use rules but each facility has varying levels of preparation work to do before they can welcome back guests.

    City officials announced Saturday that Calgary would be moving to stage three water restrictions, but exempted city-run outdoor pools and spray parks due to the hot weather expected this week.

    Crews began preparations to fill, inspect and test water at the remaining closed pools and spray parks.

    “We are anticipating that all of our pools will be open by Friday,” Riley Harper, the executive director of the Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association (COPSA), told CTV News on Saturday.

    “I feel like this is kind of the start of summer, in some way.”

    Highwood Pool, South Calgary Pool and Millican Ogden Pool all opened back up on Saturday.

    Other pools will be reopening throughout the week, with some requiring an inspection from Alberta Health Services (AHS), according to COPSA.

    Monday, July 8

    • Stanley Park Pool (Wading pools open on Wednesday)
    • Forest Lawn Pool (Wading pools open on Wednesday)

    Thursday, July 11

    • Bowview Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)
    • Mount Pleasant Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)

    Friday, July 12

    • Silver Springs Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)

    COPSA said it would contact anyone registered for lessons if schedule changes or refunds are required, or if pools do not open as scheduled due to AHS inspections.

    Some spray parks were anticipated to reopen on Sunday at 1 p.m., including Rotary Park, Somerset Park, South Glenmore Park, Valleyview Park and West Confederation Park.

    Under stage three water restrictions, Calgarians are now allowed to water their gardens, shrubs and plants outdoors using handheld containers or buckets.

    Outdoor taps can be used to fill containers, but the watering must be done by hand, as opposed to using a hose or sprinkler.

    New sod planted within 21 days or lawn seed planted within 45 days can, however, be watered with a sprinkler or hose, according to the city.

    The filling of private outdoor pools or hot tubs is still not allowed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News