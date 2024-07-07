Here's when Calgary outdoor pools will reopen

The City of Calgary is allowing outdoor pools to open under its new water-use rules but each facility has varying levels of preparation work to do before they can welcome back guests.

City officials announced Saturday that Calgary would be moving to stage three water restrictions, but exempted city-run outdoor pools and spray parks due to the hot weather expected this week.

Crews began preparations to fill, inspect and test water at the remaining closed pools and spray parks.

“We are anticipating that all of our pools will be open by Friday,” Riley Harper, the executive director of the Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association (COPSA), told CTV News on Saturday.

“I feel like this is kind of the start of summer, in some way.”

Highwood Pool, South Calgary Pool and Millican Ogden Pool all opened back up on Saturday.

Other pools will be reopening throughout the week, with some requiring an inspection from Alberta Health Services (AHS), according to COPSA.

Monday, July 8

Stanley Park Pool (Wading pools open on Wednesday)

Forest Lawn Pool (Wading pools open on Wednesday)

Thursday, July 11

Bowview Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)

Mount Pleasant Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)

Friday, July 12

Silver Springs Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)

COPSA said it would contact anyone registered for lessons if schedule changes or refunds are required, or if pools do not open as scheduled due to AHS inspections.

Some spray parks were anticipated to reopen on Sunday at 1 p.m., including Rotary Park, Somerset Park, South Glenmore Park, Valleyview Park and West Confederation Park.

Under stage three water restrictions, Calgarians are now allowed to water their gardens, shrubs and plants outdoors using handheld containers or buckets.

Outdoor taps can be used to fill containers, but the watering must be done by hand, as opposed to using a hose or sprinkler.

New sod planted within 21 days or lawn seed planted within 45 days can, however, be watered with a sprinkler or hose, according to the city.

The filling of private outdoor pools or hot tubs is still not allowed.