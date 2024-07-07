Here's when Calgary outdoor pools will reopen
The City of Calgary is allowing outdoor pools to open under its new water-use rules but each facility has varying levels of preparation work to do before they can welcome back guests.
City officials announced Saturday that Calgary would be moving to stage three water restrictions, but exempted city-run outdoor pools and spray parks due to the hot weather expected this week.
Crews began preparations to fill, inspect and test water at the remaining closed pools and spray parks.
“We are anticipating that all of our pools will be open by Friday,” Riley Harper, the executive director of the Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association (COPSA), told CTV News on Saturday.
“I feel like this is kind of the start of summer, in some way.”
Highwood Pool, South Calgary Pool and Millican Ogden Pool all opened back up on Saturday.
Other pools will be reopening throughout the week, with some requiring an inspection from Alberta Health Services (AHS), according to COPSA.
Monday, July 8
- Stanley Park Pool (Wading pools open on Wednesday)
- Forest Lawn Pool (Wading pools open on Wednesday)
Thursday, July 11
- Bowview Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)
- Mount Pleasant Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)
Friday, July 12
- Silver Springs Pool (provided AHS inspection is passed)
COPSA said it would contact anyone registered for lessons if schedule changes or refunds are required, or if pools do not open as scheduled due to AHS inspections.
Some spray parks were anticipated to reopen on Sunday at 1 p.m., including Rotary Park, Somerset Park, South Glenmore Park, Valleyview Park and West Confederation Park.
Under stage three water restrictions, Calgarians are now allowed to water their gardens, shrubs and plants outdoors using handheld containers or buckets.
Outdoor taps can be used to fill containers, but the watering must be done by hand, as opposed to using a hose or sprinkler.
New sod planted within 21 days or lawn seed planted within 45 days can, however, be watered with a sprinkler or hose, according to the city.
The filling of private outdoor pools or hot tubs is still not allowed.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Popular weight-loss and diabetes medications linked to lower risk of some cancers, study finds
GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy may help lower the risk of certain cancers, a new study suggests.
French leftists win most seats in elections, pollsters say. Lack of majority to create turmoil
A coalition on the left that came together unexpectedly ahead of France's snap elections won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, according to polling projections Sunday. The surprise projections put President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in second and the far right in third.
'Meltdown': A week later, WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike
One week after it ended, WestJet continues to feel the effects of a mechanics strike that nearly shut down the airline's network for 29 hours.
Suspects arrested after mother and child carjacked in GTA: police
Three suspects who allegedly carjacked a woman and her child in a Mississauga parking lot last week have been arrested.
5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP
A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.
Up to 7 teens with pellet guns shot at people at Toronto park: police
Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Beryl bears down on Texas, where it's expected to hit Monday and regain hurricane strength
The outer bands of Beryl brought rain and intensifying winds to Texas on Sunday as coastal residents boarded up windows, left beach towns under evacuation orders and braced for the tropical storm that forecasters expected to strengthen back into a hurricane before landfall.
