Star-studded country lineup announced for Nashville North 2024

The Calgary Stampedehas announced the 2024 lineup for the Nashville North stage.

The venue, located inside Stampede Park, is 18+ and free with admission to the Calgary Stampede.

"Nashville North brings the beating heart of Nashville to the Stampede with country icons and emerging artists bringing their talent and unique styles to the stage," said spokesperson Theresa Howland in a Monday news release.

"It promises to be an unforgettable experience that guests can’t find anywhere else."

This year's headliners include:

The Washboard Union on Thursday, July 4;

Tyler Joe Miller on Friday, July 5;

Owen Riegling on Saturday, July 6;

Brothers Osborne on Sunday, July 7;

Ashley McBryde on Monday, July 8;

Megan Moroney on Tuesday, July 9;

Josh Ross on Wednesday, July 10;

James Barker Band on Thursday, July 11;

Brian Kelley on Friday, July 12;

Jackson Dean on Saturday, July 13, and

Lindsay Ell on Sunday, July 14.

New this year, visitors can enjoy a VIP experience at Nashville North.

The VIP Platform Pass, which starts at $125, gives country fans access to a new raised ‘VIP party platform’ with VIP priority entry, a designated VIP bar and washrooms, plus park admission on the day of booking.

VIP Private Suite Packages are also available.

Top see the complete Nashville North lineup you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 14.