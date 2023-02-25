Heritage Park hosts hiring fair for 500 summer workers

The recent cold snap and snow might have you dreaming of summer.

It certainly did for many people applying for seasonal jobs gathered at Heritage Park Saturday. Attendees were encouraged to bring resumes and, if they felt like it, to dress the part.

Most of the park's workers wear costumes from the early 1900s.

There are 500 jobs to fill, including tour guides, bakers, train engineers and ranch hands.

This is the first time the historical park has held a hiring fair.

"I'd love to work anything retail, or conductor," said Ben Barrett. "I've just always wanted to work at Heritage Park."

Heritage Park job applicant Benjamin Barrett

"I just like dressing up old-timey and stuff," added Barrett. "I just think it will be a really unique experience."

"Heritage Park is a great place to work," said Jennifer Wakeford, Heritage Park's director of food service. "It's a Calgary institution. It's somewhere that everybody likes to come - you come with your family and gave an enjoyable experience. And we get to show off our Western Canadian pride."

Anyone who couldn't make it to the hiring fair can apply online and you don't have to wear a costume to do that.

Heritage Park opens for the season on the May long weekend.