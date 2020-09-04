CALGARY -- The province will undergo some pretty hefty changes between Saturday and Sunday.

Let’s start with the present.

Today and tomorrow, high pressure dominates, with westerly wind aloft. I refer to this as the "trifecta," with high pressure:

Bringing sunshine and westerly wind providing an additional influx of warm, dry air.

That changes around midnight Saturday. Westerly wind is going to pick up in advance of that cold front and perhaps create bluster late Saturday before the changeover into Sunday picks that wind off out of the north instead. Similar to the last gust front we got just last weekend, this one will knock our temperatures out again, this time delivering a dose of rainshowers that could bring a much-welcomed ~15 mm to our city and the surrounding area.

I’ve been looking into Canmore/Banff/Kananaskis Country, where added elevation could deliver a cooler change in precipitation, especially through the earlier hours Sunday into Monday. Snowfall is, at this moment, a possibility, especially prevalent through K-Country. If you have plans to head out camping in that direction, it’s very much worth monitoring the forecasts and perhaps packing the tent up a day early, if the forecast doesn’t shift, or if you find yourself unprepared.

It’s important to note that as I said, this is a possibility. Some forecast models are insistent on rain showers, instead.

This will last for a stark two days, before the next wave of high pressure sweeps the rainy rug from under us.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 27C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 28C

Evening: Cold front! Windy, low 11C

Sunday:

Rainy

Daytime high: 12C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5C

Monday:

Rainy

Daytime high: 10C

Evening: clearing, low 1C

