CALGARY -- The Calgary Hospital Foundation has announced the winners of the top three grand prizes, including the recipient of the multi million-dollar showhome in Mahogany, in this year's draw.

The Hospital Home Lottery, which sold out much earlier than expected, brought in more than $5 million to support health care for Albertans.

"The lottery's support has impacted the lives of every southern Albertan thanks to the funds raised, but there are some big winners whose lives have also been changed," said foundation officials in a statement released Thursday.

The winner of the grand prize — a 5,700-square-foot lakeside home in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany — is Bob and Barb Warner of High River, Alta. The Warners also took home $100,000 cash.

Jenilee Delday Hemsing of Okotoks, Alta., won the second prize, a luxury condo in Canmore along with a 2021 Range Rover Velar and $25,000 cash.

Meanwhile, Denis Wren of Calgary struck it rich with the 50/50 add-on draw, taking home $1,131,337.50.

The hospital also announced Ken and Sharon Sack of Carstairs, Alta. as the winners of their choice of a 2021 Audi Q5, 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB or $60,000.

Paula G. Berg also took her pick of a 2021 BMW M235i xDrive, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or $58,000.

"Calgary Health Foundation would like to thank everyone who supported the Hospital Home Lottery and contributed to the sold-out success in these unprecedented times."

More than 2,500 winners were drawn in this year's Hospital Home Lottery. A full list will be available on Nov. 26.