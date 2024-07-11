High River hospital volunteer about to celebrate 100th birthday

CALGARY
    The oldest volunteer at the High River hospital is being celebrated ahead of a major milestone.

    You wouldn't guess it, but Reginald Evans is turning 100 years old next week.

    Reg, as he's known to staff and residents, has been performing violin at the hospital unit for 42 years.

    The retired farmer was asked about his biggest piece of advice for enjoying a long life:

    "Life is ahead of you. ... Remember the good things you've done, the good people you've met. ... But don't dwell on the sad parts," Evans said.

    He walks a mile every day after breakfast and then spends 15 minutes on the bike.

    He says his birthday wish is for continued good health. 

