High River purchases remediated flood properties back from province, public sale to follow

Several properties in a southern Alberta town that were purchased by the province in buyouts following the historic flooding of 2013 will soon be back on the market.

High River officials confirm the town will take possession of 14 properties, each backing onto the Highwood Golf Course, on March 28 from the provincial government and will soon attempt to sell them as part of an effort to "restore a sense of community in these beautiful neighbourhoods."

All 14 properties were touching the floodway according to the provincial flood map of 1992, and buyouts were offered to owners as long as their homes were their primary residence following the devastating flooding of the Highwood River and its tributaries in June 2013.

The homes, which are situated on Riverside Drive and High View Park, were damaged during the flood but have undergone necessary remediation repairs.

Town officials say there is no longer a risk of flooding in the area as the installation of a flood mitigation network, which includes dikes and overland flow areas, claiming "High River is now one of the safest communities in Canada."

The properties will be made available for purchase through a sealed bid sale, with the first beginning in mid-April. The minimum bid for each property will reflect the town's cost.

The homes are not considered move-in ready after sitting vacant for years and will require general maintenance and a thorough cleaning.

An open house schedule for all of the properties is expected to be released in the coming weeks after the town takes possession.

The previous owners are permitted to bid on their former home but are not being given first right of refusal.

For additional information on the sealed bid sale and the properties visit Town of High River – Residential Property Sale.



