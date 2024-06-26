Significant amounts of rain expected in Alberta and B.C.; Calgary forecasting over 30mm
In what is looking to be one of those “perfect storm” scenarios, a low pressure system moving in to Alberta has already prompted rainfall warnings along the northern edge of the Rockies.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), “heavy rain is expected tonight and Thursday, with total amounts of 50 to 80 mm.”
The weather agency notes some areas – including locations south of Highway 11, will see rain begin Thursday afternoon.
While rain is desperately needed in much of the province, all natural surface areas have a limited capacity to absorb water, and once that maximum saturation level is reached, excess moisture must find an alternative place to go – often resulting in localized flooding or possible flash flooding.
This is one of the concerns with this incoming system – as forecast rainfall totals are getting higher the closer we get to Thursday.
As that low crosses the mountains it is expected to stall out briefly – partially due to the physical barrier of the mountains to the west and also because it will be inhibited from travelling east due to the larger synoptic setup in Ontario and the Maritimes.
Between the counter-clockwise circulation around the low, and the persistent source of moisture from the Pacific, rainfall totals will be high – however it is important to remember upsloping scenarios are very difficult to pinpoint precipitation totals for.
Calgary is likely to record at least 30 millimetres of rain – with the bulk of it starting Thursday afternoon.
Preceding this system, and along the outer edges of it, convective activity is likely as the incoming low works to push out the ridge of high pressure draping the southern border. Strong winds will impact southern Alberta as early as Wednesday afternoon, and intense thunderstorms may develop, including a risk of damaging winds and large-sized hail.
Temperatures will return to seasonal by the weekend, with the rain expected to ease off Friday in Calgary.
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario, but advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem.
Ohio jail mistakenly frees suspect in killing because of a typo
A man awaiting trial on an aggravated murder charge was mistakenly released from a county jail in Ohio this week due to a clerical error, authorities said.
Things a pediatrician would never let their child do
As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flatulent cows and pigs will face a carbon tax in Denmark, a world first
Denmark will tax livestock farmers for the greenhouse gases emitted by their cows, sheep and pigs from 2030, the first country in the world to do so as it targets a major source of methane emissions, one of the most potent gases contributing to global warming.
Biden pardons potentially thousands of ex-service members convicted under now-repealed gay sex ban
U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned potentially thousands of former U.S. service members convicted of violating a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex, saying Wednesday that he is “righting an historic wrong" to clear the way for them to regain lost benefits.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia a free man after U.S. legal battle ends
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet on Wednesday, hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with U.S. Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Kenya's president says he won't sign finance bill that led protesters to storm parliament
Kenyan President William Ruto said Wednesday he won't sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes, a day after protesters stormed parliament and several people were shot dead. It was the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades.
Edmonton
-
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted sexual offender to live in Edmonton, police warn
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sexual offender into the city who they believe could offend again.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial to see more video of accused talking with police
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., is expected to hear more from one of the accused in a video statement he gave to police.
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
-
Town mulling options as Milk River dries up
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
Vancouver
-
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
'No fun city': Calls to extend hours at Vancouver beaches
Some Vancouver residents want hours to be extended at city beaches during the summer, criticizing the current bylaw and questioning its enforcement.
Vancouver Island
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
Critically endangered Vancouver Island marmots released into the wild
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
-
B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen won't seek re-election, citing 'existential re-evaluation'
British Columbia Green Party MLA Adam Olsen will not seek re-election this year, the two-term member of the legislature announced Tuesday, citing "an existential re-evaluation of what is truly important to me."
Saskatoon
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
-
Judge rejects Saskatoon mayoral candidate's lawsuit to halt housing accelerator changes
A judge has rejected a Saskatoon mayoral candidate’s bid for a court injunction on zoning changes required for the city to access federal housing accelerator funds.
-
Sask. town gets help from province after destructive weekend storm
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has stepped up to help Carrot River after a destructive storm tore through the community on Sunday evening.
Regina
-
Court hears from victim and mother at trial for Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting student
High emotions filled a Regina courtroom on the second day of a trial for a former Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
-
Trio from Carnduff, Sask. arrested after drugs, sword seized in traffic stop
A proactive patrol by RCMP officers led to a collection of drug trafficking weapon related charges for three people from Carnduff, Sask.
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
Toronto
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
-
Automatic Ontario licence plate renewals start Canada Day
Ontario drivers in good standing won’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates starting Canada Day.
-
Unidentified human remains found inside tent in downtown Toronto, police say
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a woman’s human remains found inside a tent in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen driver, passenger in hospital after crash in Montreal's West Island
Two people are in hospital, including a teenage driver, after a crash on Highway 20 in Beaconsfield in Montreal's West Island.
-
Woman in hospital after crashing into parked car in Villeray
A 69-year-old woman is in hospital after the car she was in collided with a parked vehicle in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County cancelled after 'dangerous man' arrested: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
-
New experience in Halifax gets people up close and personal to the ocean's most feared predator
Atlantic Shark Expeditions launched a new shark cage experience which gives brave attendees a chance to get up close and personal with the oceans most feared predator.
-
Things a pediatrician would never let their child do
As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM RCMP, Manitoba Crown to update Carberry bus crash investigation
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
-
Winnipeg firefighters rescue two trapped inside apartment during fire
A Wednesday morning fire at an apartment building in Winnipeg has sent two people to the hospital.
-
Métis music legend Ray St. Germain dead at 83
A well-known Metis musician has died after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Ottawa
-
Here's a look at the Ottawa Senators new jersey for next season
The National Hockey League and Fanatics released images of the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the Senators and all NHL clubs Wednesday morning.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force to hold practice flypast over Ottawa on Wednesday ahead of Canada Day
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will hold a flypast over downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats on Wednesday, as part of preparations for Canada Day. Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Ottawa between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN How an Ottawa neighbourhood is trying to battle car thieves
Ottawa Police say more than 830 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa so far this year.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay area police investigating bag of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect after a bag of dead puppies washed ashore in a creek in the North Bay area earlier this month.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Indigenous burial grounds in northern Ont. to be protected
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
Barrie
-
First appearance by Insp. Valarie Gates on second charge of discreditable conduct under Police Services Act
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
-
$600K worth of stolen goods retrieved during Huron-Perth bust
One man has been charged with possession of a stash of stolen goods and machinery.
-
Barrie celebrates Canada Day with pop-up parties
Barrie's Canada Day On The Move celebrations share the fun downtown, as well as in three city parks.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian from Waterloo dies in crash near Milverton, Ont.
A Waterloo resident has died following a Tuesday night crash north of Milverton, Ont.
-
University of Waterloo takes legal action to remove Occupy UW encampment
An ongoing dispute between the University of Waterloo and a pro-Palestinian encampment has turned into a legal battle.
-
Two Southwestern Ontario players are now Stanley Cup champions
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Southwestern Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
London
-
Vast majority of London’s parkland now off limits to homeless encampments
Londoners experiencing homelessness must now navigate a more complex and restrictive set of rules about where they can set up a tent or make-shift shelter.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Council rebuffs Farhi Holdings’ land deal and confirms plan to build new city hall on current property
A last ditch effort to investigate constructing a new city hall building in the heart of downtown London was shot down by a majority of city council.
Windsor
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
-
School board meeting shut down, police called over disruptions
A special meeting of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) was dissolved after numerous disruptions from members of the public.
-
Video appears to show vehicle T-boned by school bus at red light
Three students were on a school bus that allegedly ran a red light, colliding with an SUV passing through an intersection on June 19.