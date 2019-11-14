CALGARY – RCMP say charges have been laid against an Edmonton man who fled from police during a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.

Members of the RCMP Traffic Services first attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offence near Banff at about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The driver slowed down initially, but ended up speeding away from the officers.

Because of public safety reasons, police did not pursue.

A short time later, Canmore RCMP encountered the same vehicle near the town, driving into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 1.

The vehicle failed to pull over and officers engaged in a pursuit considering the high risk of danger to the public.

Police soon deployed a spike strip, which disabled the vehicle after it veered toward a group of officers.

The lone occupant, a 25-year-old man from Edmonton, was arrested without further incident.

Kenneth Bustard is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Driving with disqualified

Breach of recognizance

Breach of probation

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon

Bustard was released on bail and is expected to appear in Calgary provincial court on Nov. 15.