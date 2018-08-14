One person has been transported to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition following an early evening crash at the south end of the city.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Spruce Meadows Trail (Highway 22X) and 37 Street S.W. shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Witnesses says the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Highway 22X when it was struck by the southbound sedan.

The motorcyclist, an adult male believed to be in his 40s, was transported from the scene by ambulance. No other injuries have been reported. Officers on the scene confirm the injured motorcyclist was taken to the South Health Campus before being transferred to the Foothills Medical Centre. The nature of his injuries have not been released.

The intersection reopened to traffic at approximately 10:00 p.m.