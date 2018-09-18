CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Highway 2A closed south of Crossfield following crash that sent two to hospital
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:05PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:59PM MDT
The Airdrie RCMP detachment confirms a section of Highway 2A has been closed to traffic following a late afternoon head-on crash south of Crossfield.
EMS officials confirm a man believed to be in his mid-20s was transported to the Foothills Medical centre with critical condition and a woman believed to be in her late 20s was transported in non-life threatening condition.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being rerouted to Range Road 11 and Highway 2A is expected to remain close for several hours.