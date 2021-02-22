CALGARY -- A section of Highway 21 near Three Hills was closed following a Monday morning crash involving a semi hauling two tankers of diesel.

According to RCMP, the northbound semi lost traction, causing the second of its tankers to slide off the road and flip. The highway was icy and slick at the time of the crash, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

RCMP confirmed the highway had reopened Monday evening.

The town of Three Hills is located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary city limits.