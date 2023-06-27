Hiker hurt in fall at Banff National Park's Peyto Lake

Peyto Lake is a glacier-fed lake in Banff National Park. (File) Peyto Lake is a glacier-fed lake in Banff National Park. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina