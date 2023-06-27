Hiker hurt in fall at Banff National Park's Peyto Lake

A woman is in hospital in Calgary after she was hurt in a fall near Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.

Officials responded to a hiking incident in the area on Monday afternoon.

They tell CTV News that the victim, a 53-year-old woman, had fallen approximately 15 metres.

She had to be brought out with a sling, managed by an alpine helicopter rescue team.

The patient, who was in critical condition, was then transferred to STARS air ambulance, which took her to Foothills Medical Centre.

EMS says she remains in serious condition.