    • Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance

    A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook) A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook)
    A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.

    A STARS spokesperson confirmed that they were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. when a female hiker triggered a distress signal.

    An EMS spokesperson said that they transported one patient in serious but stable condition.

