CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Very poor' air quality expected in Calgary due to wildfire smoke

    The Calgary skyline is seen on Sept. 9, 2024. (CTV News) The Calgary skyline is seen on Sept. 9, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    Wildfire smoke is expected to cause very poor air quality in Calgary on Monday night.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality statement on Monday afternoon, warning that the air quality would be reduced and visibility would be poor in some areas of the city.

    The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was forecast to rise to a nine, indicating high risk.

    Conditions are expected to improve overnight.

    “The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase,” ECCC said in the statement.

    “Listen to your body and if you experience symptoms, consider reducing or stopping strenuous outdoor activities.”

    Effects of smoke can include common symptoms like eye, nose and throat irritation, along with more serious but less common symptoms like chest pains or a severe cough.

    Calgarians are encouraged to limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.

    For up-to-date air quality information, visit ECCC’s website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple's product showcase

    Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News