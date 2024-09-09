'Very poor' air quality expected in Calgary due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke is expected to cause very poor air quality in Calgary on Monday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality statement on Monday afternoon, warning that the air quality would be reduced and visibility would be poor in some areas of the city.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was forecast to rise to a nine, indicating high risk.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight.

“The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase,” ECCC said in the statement.

“Listen to your body and if you experience symptoms, consider reducing or stopping strenuous outdoor activities.”

Effects of smoke can include common symptoms like eye, nose and throat irritation, along with more serious but less common symptoms like chest pains or a severe cough.

Calgarians are encouraged to limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.

For up-to-date air quality information, visit ECCC’s website.