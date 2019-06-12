

CTV News Calgary





The hiring climate in Calgary will be a flat one for the third quarter of 2019, according to the latest Employment Outlook Survey from ManpowerGroup.

The data shows 11 per cent of employers plan to add staff in the upcoming quarter, while six per cent are planning to cut back.

The remaining 83 per cent plan to maintain current staffing levels.

“It is also a two percentage point decrease from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a reserved hiring pace for the upcoming months,” said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower’s Alberta region.