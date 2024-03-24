CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hitmen end disappointing season with 6-3 victory over Swift Current at Saddledome

    The Calgary Hitmen ended their 2023-24 WHL season on a winning note Saturday night, defeating the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 at the Saddledome. (X@WHLHitmen) The Calgary Hitmen ended their 2023-24 WHL season on a winning note Saturday night, defeating the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 at the Saddledome. (X@WHLHitmen)
    Share

    The Hitmen ended the season on a winning note Saturday night, toppling the Broncos 6-3 in a game played at the Saddledome.

    After falling behind on a pair of first-period Bronco markers by Conor Geekie and Clarke Caswell, the Hitmen erupted in the middle frame, scoring five times.

    Carter Yakemchuk, Connor Dale, Reese Hamilton and Oliver Tulk twice propelled the Hitmen to a 5-2 lead.

    Swift Current got one from Dawson Gerwing, but Keets Fawcett answered back to make the final score 6-3 Hitmen.

    The Hitmen were officially eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, when they lost 7-6 in Swift Current.

    The final game of the season also marked the final game for overage Tyson Greenway.

