Hitmen inch close to playoff spot with shutout win over Tigers in Medicine Hat

With their playoff positioning hanging by a thread, the Calgary Hitmen got a big performance Saturday from goaltender Brayden Peters en route to a 2-0 victory over the Tigers in Medicine Hat.

Peters stopped 23 shots, picking up his third shutout of the season, as the Hitmen outshot Medicine Hat 31-23.

Carter Yakemchuk and Sean Tschigerl scored for the Hitmen.

With four games left in the regular season, the Hitmen trail Medicine Hat by one point for seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

They're also two points ahead of Swift Current, after the Broncos defeated the Rebels 3-1 Saturday in Red Deer.

The Hitmen and Tigers are back at it again Sunday in a return match at the Saddledome.

Puck drop is 4 p.m.