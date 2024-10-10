Hitmen run into hot goalie Reid Dyck as they fall to Broncos 4-1

The Hitmen stormed the gates early in Swift Current Wednesday night, but a hot goalie kept them from breaking through as they went down to the Broncos 4-1.

In the first period, the Hitmen came out buzzing, outshooting the Broncos 13-1 but thanks to a heroic performance by Swift Current goaltender Reid Dyck, the period ended in a scoreless tie.

The Hitmen finally got on the board in the second period, getting a goal from Brandon Gorzynski before the Broncos evened it up on a goal by Brady Birnie.

In the third period, Swift Current got the go-ahead goal from Clarke Caswell, on a penalty kill. Late in the period, Luke Mistelbacher and Peyton Kettles scored 32 seconds apart to make it 4-1 for Swift Current.

Calgary outshot the Broncos 31-16.

The loss dropped Calgary’s record to 2-4-0.

The Hitmen have the weekend off, before returning to action Monday afternoon, with a 1 p.m. Thanksgiving matinee against Prince George at the Saddledome.