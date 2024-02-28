Hitmen treat over 12K students and teachers to a 6-3 win over Oil Kings

Judging by Wednesday's results, the Calgary Hitmen are morning people.

The Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings played a rare 11 a.m. matchup Wednesday that drew almost 13,000 students and teachers, with the Hitmen claiming a 6-3 victory.

Most of those students and teachers were decked out in pink shirts as part of the Telus Be Brave End Bullying game.

The purpose of the pink shirts was to spread the message of acceptance and to learn more about bullying prevention.

Another Telus “Be Brave” game with the @WHLHitmen today. Lincoln, who’s 11, was my junior announcer, and nailed the starting lineup. Also did a couple of Hitmen goals. Cool as a cucumber! pic.twitter.com/nNdvmyhpnq — Bruce Ritchie (@britchiecalgary) February 28, 2024

The Hitmen organization has been holding Pink Shirt Day games since 2017 and said it’s great to see kids rally behind the cause.

“I also think seeing the t-shirts in the community is really big too,” said Hitmen manager of business operations Amy Bontorin. “I know that kids are wearing that Hitmen brand proud and they like to be at that game and part of something like this.”

Thank you @EdmOilKings for joining us in a show of unity pregame for our @TELUS Be Brave #EndBullying Game! pic.twitter.com/7s5dM9PU3Y — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) February 28, 2024

Those sentiments were confirmed by student Maddox Hall.

“It feels nice,” Hall said. “And I mean like everybody is here to stop bullying and make sure our world is kind of like a peaceful place.”

Oliver Tulk Time

After Edmonton got a goal 10 seconds in from Landon Hanson, Hitmen forward Oliver Tulk scored on a breakaway, then added another one, scoring short handed in the second. In between, Maxim Muranov added a marker for the Hitmen, making it 3-1 after two periods.

In the third, the Hitmen got goals from Connor Dale and then Reese Hamilton to take a commanding 5-1 lead. Edmonton scored a pair late, getting goals from Adam Jecho and Cole Miller, before Muranov answered back with his second of the game to make it a 6-3 final.

The Hitmen are one point behind Lethbridge and two behind Prince Albert in the race for the final two playoff spots in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Next up for Calgary is a Saturday night 7 p.m. meeting with the Rebels in Red Deer followed by a Sunday 4 p.m. matinee against the Tigers in Medicine Hat.