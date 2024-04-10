Hockey Marathon players pass 100 hours in their quest to set a world record
They're not quite halfway to their goal of playing ice hockey for 262 hours and the players are feeling it in a Chestermere, Alta., hockey arena.
Mitchell McAllister is a first time marathon player and wears jersey number 61.
"To put it really nicely you can't prepare to get hit by a bus," he said. "It's a really cool experience and unfortunately yeah, you just you don't prepare, you have no idea what is (happening to your body)."
McAllister says like all the players, his feet hurt the most. At more than five days into the 11 day game, he and the other players are always happy to see people come to watch.
"I'll tell you what keeps us going is seeing the fans," he said. "Seeing the community in here and seeing the kids come in here and it really it fills the tank."
McAllister celebrated his 30th birthday on May 7th and his mom Lisa was there to see him bright and early to celebrate.
"We were here at seven in the morning with signs over here when he came out and then that night we did bring in steak and potatoes, he deserved it," she said. "We make a point of coming every day just to see him and bring a poster and lots of people have been coming by so it's been good."
HOT TUB IN THE CURLING RINK
Alex Halat has organized and played in all the marathon games including the first one in 2012, which raised $1,200,000 for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and set a Guinness World Record by playing 246 hours of hockey.
Halat remembers the challenges they faced off the ice when on breaks.
"We slept in the curling rink and had a massive hot tub in there," he said.
"Everyone got bronchitis the first year," he said, "so we decided to open up the doors, so we open up the doors not thinking all the mice and skunks would come in -- so then we thought, 'we'll put plywood on the bottom of the doors!'
"The next thing (you know)," he says, "we're sleeping with bats in the room."
44 players are trying to set a world record for the longest hockey game in Chestermere.
Halat says this is the first year two women have signed up to play in the marathon game.
"It's awesome," he said. "We've tried over the last couple of years to do it and to have the girls now involved in the game is phenomenal, I would see as a morale booster boys that are playing."
FUNDRAISER
The players use the world record attempt as a fundraiser for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, raising millions of dollars.
"The money raised from Hockey Marathon goes specifically to a pediatric cancer team and goes to some of our programs, including research and clinical trials," said Liz Ballendine, the foundation's VP of development. "This event has raised not only community spirit, and the spirits of the kids and families fighting cancer, but it's also raised a lot of awareness for the work that we do."
Ballendine has been to every one of the record breaking events in 2012, 2014, 2022 and now 2024 and she's glad the foundation benefits from it.
"They always say we'll never do it again and then they come back and do it again," she said. "They are amazing, they should be wearing capes not hockey gear and we're so pleased that they're here in our corner doing this for the kids and families, it is amazing."
Becca Morrison is one of the 2,000 plus volunteers that make the 11-day event run smoothly. She's in her second of four shifts as a 'bench liason', making sure players stay hydrated and fed.
"I get to run back and forth and get food for the guys, drinks, water," she said. "If we need to book medical appointments for massage, chyro, physio, anything like that, it's lots of fun."
Lesley Plumley is the event director who is pretty much in charge of everything off the ice. She has to be quick to react when a volunteer has to cancel a shift and puts out a public plea.
"We found that social media was better than us putting it out on our website," she said. "So when the spot is filled, then we were able to say hey, thank you so much, we got the spot filled."
Plumley is also focused on making sure the players are entertained throughout their time of the ice when they could be struggling physically and mentally.
"What people don't understand is after day three and a half they start losing a little bit of the testosterone and we need to make sure their mental health is well looked after," she said. "If anybody has the opportunity to come (to the rink) whether they're cheerleaders, dance troops, any kind of entertainment (would be appreciated)."
She tries to accommodate some of the player requests when she can.
"One of the guys, he's asking for fainting goats, he's like that is entertaining for us," she laughs. "I'm like, I'm not bringing in fainting goats."
The Hockey Marathon began April 5th and will be played until the 16th at the Chestermere Recreation Centre and spectators are always welcome.
"This is a great way to get the community and not just the Chestermere community," she said. "But the surrounding communities including Calgary involved in something that's way bigger than what we actually are."
Learn more about the marathon here: www.hockeymarathon.com
To watch the livestream, go here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season — again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
'This was a fairly significant fatal injury': Medical examiner testifies at teen's manslaughter trial
A medical examiner was one of the final witnesses called by the Crown during a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
-
City council approves spending $33M on two supportive housing projects
The City of Edmonton has chosen to start a pair of projects that failed to secure federal government housing funding.
Lethbridge
-
Downtown focus for first Lethbridge police town hall
Lethbridge police are hosting their first town hall of the year Wednesday night with the focus on the city’s downtown.
-
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
-
University of Lethbridge researchers studying plant life recovery following Kenow wildfire
Researchers at the University of Lethbridge are monitoring how plants recover following the Kenow wildfire in 2017 that scorched nearly 35,000 hectares, including 19,000 in Waterton Lakes National Park.
Vancouver
-
Shots fired in Willowbrook, Langley RCMP say
Mounties are investigating shots fired in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley Wednesday afternoon.
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
'Handgun' brandished at SkyTrain station was actually butane lighter, NWPD says
Police in New Westminster say they made two arrests Wednesday morning after an incident involving a purported "handgun" that turned out to be a butane lighter.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
Saskatoon
-
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
-
Sask. man arrested after vehicle nearly collides with RCMP detachment
A 51-year-old Radisson man was arrested after police say he nearly drove his vehicle into the Warman RCMP detachment.
-
Thousands of Sask. Muslims gather to celebrate Eid, the blessed feast
Muslims from across Saskatchewan are celebrating Eid — the end of Ramadan.
Regina
-
Fire at Cornwall Centre 'deliberately set' fire service says
A fire that caused "extensive damage" to The Bay at the Cornwall Centre was deliberately set, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say.
-
'Shouldn't have to fight this hard for care': Pediatric specialists needed in Sask., NDP says
Concern grows for Saskatchewan families who need care from pediatric specialists in the province.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed
Harvard Media has named the next 620 CKRM play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized by police west of Toronto
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
Case of measles confirmed in Ontario with possible health clinic exposure
Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ontario and officials are warning that others may have been exposed at health clinics.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Winnipeg police charge chief of Lake St. Martin First Nation with sexual assault
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
Ottawa paramedics launch new 9-1-1 ambulance dispatch system
Ottawa's ambulance dispatchers are using a new system for dispatching emergency medical responses on Wednesday, designed to more accurately triage calls and improve response times for life-threatening calls.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Thursday.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
Barrie
-
Unexpected guest makes brief appearance live on air with KC Colby
Viewers were treated to an unexpected guest during CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby's weather segment on Wednesday.
-
4 individuals charged in extensive drug trafficking probe
Four people face charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Students sent home early after fire breaks out in Barrie high school
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie were sent home and given the day off on Wednesday after the fire alarm sounded.
Kitchener
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Hydro One worker airlifted after serious fall near Kitchener, Ont.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after two Hydro One workers were hurt while working on a transmission tower near Petersburg, Ont., just outside Kitchener.
-
Guelph pickleball players plea for more courts
The sport of pickleball has gained a lot of popularity over the last several years, but in the City of Guelph there’s so much interest, that finding a spot to play has become quite tricky.
London
-
Jury hears siblings tried to protect each other in child abuse case
There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.
-
Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Woodstock, Ont. inches closer to new elementary school
On Wednesday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the tender for construction of the nearly $32 million facility in north Woodstock.
Windsor
-
'They're deserving children': Shortage of funds could threaten decades old camp
There are a lot of issues on the plate of Dan Inverarity, camp manager for Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp in Colchester. 'This is our 78th year and I want there to be a 79th and 80th year. I don't want to close the camp,' he said.
-
$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.
-
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 5% and Windsor-Essex realtor is 'kind of glad it did'
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.