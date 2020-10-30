CALGARY -- A 20-year-old southern Alberta man faces numerous charges following an investigation into homemade guns and property theft including firearms and credit cards.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) launched an investigation in September that culminated in the arrest of Ethan Wiebe on Oct. 15.

During the search of Wiebe's Coaldale home, officers seized several items including:

Two sawed-off shotguns

Two rifles

Two homemade zip guns

Firearm parts

Ammunition

Stolen credit cards

Stolen identity documents

Stolen licence plates

Counterfeit U.S. currency

According to ALERT, two of the seized firearms had been reported stolen following a break-and-enter in Coaldale and the two handmade guns will be sent to the RCMP's national weapons enforcement support team to undergo testing.

ALERT officials say Wiebe's residence has been on the radar of local police.

"Police had been called to the suspect’s home a number of times and it had become a community nuisance of sorts," said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional teams. "We are confident that this arrest and seizure prevented an escalation of violence."

Wiebe faces more than 10 charges including:

Manufacturing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of stolen property

Failure to comply with a probation order

Coaldale is located along Highway 3 approximately 10 kilometres east of Lethbridge city limits.