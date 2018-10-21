Police are still looking for a suspect who they say shot a man who confronted him while he was prowling in his garage.

Officials say that at about 4:30 a.m., a man was trying to get inside a garage at a home in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive when one of the people living there came outside.

The suspect then opened fire on the man, hitting him in the chest.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to Foothills Hospital in life threatening condition.

Residents in the area say there has been an increase in the amount of violence in the neighbourhood for the past little while.

“The last two or three years, there’s been about three or four on this crescent. I can’t say I’m surprised,” said Steve Kesler. “It’s a little close to home, obviously.”

He says that he didn’t know the people who live at the home involved in the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.