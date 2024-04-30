'Hopefully, I hear my name called': Calgary Canucks defenceman makes final NHL Draft ranking

Calgary Canucks defenceman Easton Hewson made the National Hockey League’s final draft ranking list for 2024 – but at the moment, his priority is winning the National Junior A Hockey Championship

The 18 year old and his teammates leave for Oakville, Ont. next Tuesday to play for the Centennial Cup.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Canucks beat the Whitecourt Wolverines to win the AJHL Championship.

To make sure they’re ready, the Canucks have kind of gone back to training camp with two-a-day practices.

Hewson says it’s all worth it because they want to be their best in the national tournament.

“I think our group, we’ve done a really good job of staying dialled in,” Hewson said.

“We’re really happy and grateful for the AJHL title but the job is not finished for us and we all know that. We’re all pushing the pace every day and we’re hoping to bring home a national title.”

The lone Canuck ranked

After the Centennial Cup is over, Hewson can turn his attention to the NHL entry draft at the end of June.

Hewson is ranked 183rd on Central Scouting’s final list of North American skaters.

“Hopefully, I hear my name called,” said Hewson.

“We’ll see how it goes. I think it’s a testament to this whole program and how we’ve turned it around this year. I’m not the only guy that could’ve been on that list. I think we have a really good team and lots of guys' names could’ve been there and I’m glad to see mine for sure.”

Hewson registered two goals and nine assists over the Canucks’ 15-game playoff run.

Adam Leitch is his defence partner and he says it’s easy to play with the big blue liner.

“He’s a great skater and he uses his feet to get out of sticky situations. He’s very assertive in the way he plays and he likes to lead the rush and play with a lot of pace on offense,” he said.

“It helps that he’s 6’4” (193 centimetres) and you know, usually taller guys aren’t the best skaters but he’s figured it out.”

Put the work in

Canucks head coach Brad Moran says Hewson has put the work in to improve his game. The difference from last season to this season has been noticeable.

“To his own admission last year he needed to work on his decision-making as the rest of his game evolved,” said Moran.

“Physically he has and he’s learned to know when to take the risk and when to make the simple plays which really allows him to control the game and manage the clock and who he’s on the ice with or against to play the best of his ability.”