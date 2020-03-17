LETHBRIDGE -- After allegedly throwing cups of hot coffee at a pair of seniors trying to thwart a robbery, a southern Alberta woman was arrested and is now facing charges of assault.

Police say a film festival was underway at the Lethbridge Public Library on March 11 when a female took a laptop and two cups of hot coffee from one of the rooms.

A 73-year-old organizer of the event confronted the woman, telling her the laptop was library property.

"Following a brief verbal altercation she threw one of the cups of coffee in the senior citizen’s face causing first-degree burns," reads a police release.

The woman fled upstairs and was confronted by a 78-year-old woman who was attending the festival.

Police say the woman then threw the second cup of coffee at the 78-year-old.

"A security officer, upon hearing the commotion, rushed to assist the women and was able to recover the laptop but the female subject fled," said police.

Investigators were able to get surveillance footage from the library.

Then on March 15, an officer was dealing with someone at the front counter of the Lethbridge police station when he recognized her as the suspect and arrested her.

Cheyenne Sommerlye Tilley, 23, of Raymond, is charged with robbery and assault with a weapon. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court next April 9.