CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hot stretch ahead with daytime highs in the 30s until next Wednesday

    Share

    I'll sound like a broken record this week but it'll be another hot day on Wednesday, with a high of 31 C feeling closer to 34 with the humidity.

    It should be pretty stable for the day with just a small chance of a thunderstorm in the early evening in Calgary.

    Lots of sunshine for the week.

    However, Thursday looks unstable with showers and thunderstorms possible.

    We are now in a long-term hot stretch.

    Expect daytime highs in the 30s until next Wednesday.

    After that, it will still be hot but we will likely dip under the heat warning criteria as the daytime high drops just below 29 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News