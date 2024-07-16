Hot stretch ahead with daytime highs in the 30s until next Wednesday

I'll sound like a broken record this week but it'll be another hot day on Wednesday, with a high of 31 C feeling closer to 34 with the humidity.

It should be pretty stable for the day with just a small chance of a thunderstorm in the early evening in Calgary.

Lots of sunshine for the week.

However, Thursday looks unstable with showers and thunderstorms possible.

We are now in a long-term hot stretch.

Expect daytime highs in the 30s until next Wednesday.

After that, it will still be hot but we will likely dip under the heat warning criteria as the daytime high drops just below 29 C.