    Lethbridge Pride crosswalk defaced, Taber teen charged

    A stock photo of a Pride flag.(Pexels/Alexander Grey) A stock photo of a Pride flag.(Pexels/Alexander Grey)
    Lethbridge police have charged a teen from Taber, Alta., with mischief after he allegedly damaged the city's Pride crosswalk.

    Police say a truck performed a "burnout" across the crosswalk, located at the intersection of Third Avenue and Seventh Street South, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

    The incident left black tire marks on the Pride crosswalk.

    Witnesses said the driver got out of his vehicle and appeared to record the damage on his phone.

    Using the licence plate and a description of the driver provided to them by witnesses, police were able to arrest the suspect within minutes.

    The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with mischief under $5,000.

    He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

