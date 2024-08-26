CALGARY
Calgary

    • Speed considered a factor in fatal Calgary motorcycle crash: police

    A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on eastbound 194 Avenue approaching Macleod Trail S.W. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on eastbound 194 Avenue approaching Macleod Trail S.W. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary police say speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in the city's deep south over the weekend.

    The collision happened on eastbound 194 Avenue approaching Macleod Trail S.W. just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

    "As the roadway curved to the left, the rider veered off the roadway to the right, striking a cable barrier system located on the south side of the roadway," police said in a Monday news release.

    The driver, a man in his 30s, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

    Anyone with information about the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News