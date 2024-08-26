Speed considered a factor in fatal Calgary motorcycle crash: police

Calgary police say speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in the city's deep south over the weekend.

The collision happened on eastbound 194 Avenue approaching Macleod Trail S.W. just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

"As the roadway curved to the left, the rider veered off the roadway to the right, striking a cable barrier system located on the south side of the roadway," police said in a Monday news release.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information about the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.