Calgary man allegedly sexually exploited several underage girls: police

A Calgary man is facing 24 charges related to sexual exploitation and child pornography.

Police launched an investigation in January 2024 after receiving reports that a teenage girl had met an unknown man online and was sexually exploited and assaulted after agreeing to meet in person.

The pair allegedly met in the man’s vehicle where he offered the girl alcohol in exchange for sexual acts.

The victim told her mother, who then contacted police.

Five additional victims, ranging in age from 12-16 years old, were identified throughout the investigation after disclosing similar incidents.

“In each instance, the suspect was unknown to the victims, but befriended them through apps such as Instagram and Snapchat before arranging to meet,” the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release.

“Again, the suspect would offer the victims items such as alcohol and marijuana in exchange for sexual acts.”

Hammad Shaikh, 24, of Calgary has been charged with:

Five counts of sexual assault;

Sexual assault while choking;

Four counts of sexual interference;

Five counts of sexual exploitation;

Four counts of luring;

Two counts of possession of child pornography;

Making child pornography; and

Two counts of accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10

The victims are receiving support from the LUNA Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

Police are encouraging parents, caretakers and guardians to review online safety tips with their kids.

Anyone with information about these incidents or those similar is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.