Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP

Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.

Mounties say 24-year-old Desiree De Avila and her three-year-old daughter Chastity De Avila were last seen in the town of Nanton, about 60 kilometres south of Calgary, at 9:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

RCMP believe the two were heading to Castlegar, B.C., about 500 kilometres away.

It's believed they are in a silver 2011 Kia Rio with Alberta licence plate CSJ 0467.

Desiree is described as 5'4" (163 centimetres) and 116 pounds (53 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.

Chastity is 40 inches tall (102 centimetres) and 35 pounds (16 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts is asked to call Nanton RCMP at 403-646-5722.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.