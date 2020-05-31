CALGARY -- An organization that works to improve health care for all Albertans is now asking for input on the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA) launched a survey Friday to ask residents about what their experiences have been in "the extraordinary circumstances we finds ourselves in."

"COVID-19 has led to many changes over the past couple of months. It’s important for an independent body to check in with Albertans to see what’s being done well, and where we can continue to improve. This will be invaluable information for Alberta," says Andrew Neuner, HQCA CEO in a release.

The survey asks questions about access to health care, specific public health measures, mental health supports as well as their thoughts on access to COVID-19 information.

"Do you think virtual health-care visits could be a good alternative to in-person visits?" reads one of the questions. "Do you think the restrictions in place prior to May 1, 2020 went too far, not far enough or struck a good balance?"

It also asks Albertans about whether or not they feel protected against being infected by the illness.

"We believe the voice of the patient is foundational to quality improvement in healthcare," says Dr. Greg Powell, chair, HQCA Patient and Family Advisory Committee in a release. "We hope Albertans take advantage of the opportunity to give feedback and help shape continued improvements of the healthcare system – especially now."

Once the survey is complete, the findings will be shared with the public and forwarded on to provincial leaders and stakeholders to consider for future improvements.

The full survey can be found on the HQCA's website.