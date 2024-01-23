'Huge blessing': Calgary man wins $1 million on Lotto 6-49

A Calgary man who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket says the windfall will take him and his wife a step closer to retirement.

"It's a huge blessing," Eduardo Santos said.

Santos checked the ticket while running errands as he prepared for a vacation the following day.

"I had a couple tickets and thought I should check them before leaving the country," he explained.

Santos says he saw "so many zeros" he had to check the ticket multiple times to make sure it was correct.

"I wanted to go home and tell my wife!," he said.

"I did find it hard to concentrate when we left for our trip the next day – I almost forgot my bag at home."

Santos purchased his ticket at the 7-Eleven on 162 Avenue S.W. in Bridlewood.

He won his prize on the Lotto 6-49 gold ball draw by matching the selection drawn on Oct. 18, 2023.

"We’re going to pay our mortgage and share with our daughters," Santos said.

Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket Alberta

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says a winning Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Alberta in March 2023 is still unclaimed.

The ticket – purchased somewhere outside of Calgary and Edmonton – won $1 million on the March 8 gold ball draw.

The winner or winners have one year to claim their prize, and that time is ticking away, officials warned.

The winning number on the drawn was 29731883-01.