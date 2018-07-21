Ryan Straschnitzki, the young man who was paralyzed from the chest down in the crash of the Humboldt Broncos team bus in April got back on the ice on Friday.

The young man from Airdrie posted a video and image on his Twitter account from his first skate in Okotoks, trying out for sledge hockey.

Day 1 of try outs. First time on ice since April 5. BIGGEST SMILE momma and I have ever seen. Thanks Chris Cederstrand and Okotoks Rink for this. Yes Corban Knight (Flyers) and Erika and I were out there also. It is NOT easy. pic.twitter.com/NXOyFqc6kf — Strazsr (@strazsr) July 21, 2018

It's the first time he has been skating since the accident on April 6 that claimed the lives of 16 people.

The driver of the transport truck involved in the crash, Jaskirat Sidhu, was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury on July 6.

He has been released on bail and is next expected in court on August 21.