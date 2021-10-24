Hundreds gather in downtown Calgary for duelling rallies over city councillor

CALGARY -

Protests in Calgary are planned for Sunday morning and afternoon, voicing their support and opposition of Ward 4 councillor Sean Chu.

More than 100 people met in Olympic Plaza for a demonstration in support of Chu while twice as many were on the steps of city hall, waving signs and calling for his resignation.

Chu has faced controversy since the election campaign after winning by a razor-thin margin over his competitor DJ Kelly.

Allegations of sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl that occurred 24 years ago resurfaced just a few days before the Oct. 18 - the day of the municipal election.

Chu, who was working as a Calgary police officer at the time, was not criminally charged, but received a formal reprimand from the CPS.

The majority of his new city council colleagues have all called on Chu to resign, including mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek.

Chu is adamant he will not resign, but says this will be his last term on council.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held on Monday.