CALGARY -- One man was carried out of the brush and airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot south of Calgary Tuesday morning.

Members of the Turner Valley, Okotoks and High River RCMP detachments responded to a location east of Highway 2 and north of Dunbow Road shortly after 9 a.m. following reports of a hunter being shot.

According to EMS public education officer Adam Loria, the location — near the intersection of Dunbow Road and 80 Street —was inaccessible by road and a paramedic crew hiked to retrieve the injured man. The patient was carried out of the brush on a stretcher and a STARS Air Ambulance crew transported the man from the scene to hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident and, as of late Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been laid. Police have not disclosed whether the shooting was targeted or accidental.