Hurricanes shut down Winnipeg, edging Ice 2-1 in Lethbridge

The Lethbridge Hurricanes battened down the hatches Friday night, edging the East Division-leading Winnipeg Ice 2-1 at ENMAX Centre.

Hayden Smith on a first-period power play, and Blake Swetlikoff, midway through the third, scored for the Hurricanes.

Connor McClennon had the goal for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg outshot Lethbridge 29-28.

The #WHLCanes returned home on Friday with a 2-1 victory over the WHL-leading Winnipeg ICE to split the season series! Bryan Thomson made 28-saves in the win!



— Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) January 28, 2023

After the game, Ice coach James Patrick spoke to Ice TV about the game.

"We talked about it being a bit of a mugfest," Patrick said. "They clog up the neutral zone and more or less clog up the area around the front of the net, block a lot of shots. A lot of holding, they try and mug you in the corners – and you have to battle through it.

"You have to get someone to the net front, you have to get pucks there," he added.

— Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) January 28, 2023

Winnipeg plays Red Deer Saturday, then travels to Calgary to play the Hitmen Sunday at 4 p.m. The Hurricanes play the Oil Kings in Edmonton Sunday at 4 p.m.