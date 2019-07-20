Hwy 1 back open after crash between Golden and Revelstoke
Highway 1 was re-opened about 4:15 p.m. following a crash near the Glacier National Park boundary.
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 3:55PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2019 4:39PM MDT
Highway 1 was closed for several hours between Golden and Revelstoke on Saturday following a serious crash.
The crash happened about 19 kilometres east of the Glacier National Park boundary around noon MT and the highway was re-open about 4:15 p.m. MT.
No other details are available.