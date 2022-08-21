'I heard a bunch of gunshots': Police probe shooting in Penbrooke Meadows

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area near the 5500 block of 8 Avenue SE and Pensdale Road SE around 7 p.m.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles "exchanging gunfire."

The Calgary Police Service located one vehicle at the scene and found an injured man inside. Paramedics took him to hospital in stable condition, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

"I heard a bunch of gunshots," resident Kaleb Morse told CTV News Calgary. "I ran out of my house with my older brother, and I saw a guy running… limping. I guess he got shot.

"He jumped into his black Cadillac and pulled down the street, and he was gone," Morse added. "It was pretty sketchy."

"The investigation remains in the early stages, however, at this time it is not believed to be a random incident," CPS said in a statement. "No additional details are available at this time."

The incident marks the third shooting in Calgary in four days.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.