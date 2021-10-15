'I'm ready to retire': Chris Spearman looks back on eight years in office

After two terms, Spearman says he's excited for retirement and being able to spend more time with his family. After two terms, Spearman says he's excited for retirement and being able to spend more time with his family.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024

Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon