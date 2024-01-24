Icy, slushy sidewalks create roadblocks for Calgarians with mobility issues

The warmer weather in Calgary is causing sidewalks to become icy and slushy, creating another roadblock for people with mobility challenges.

Getting around during the winter months isn’t easy for Elaine Lee.

Even with her electric wheelchair, she can get stuck.

“It’s been pretty hard with all the snow built up, especially where it’s not plowed or shovelled,” Lee told CTV News.

Lee says crosswalks and ramps are often the hardest to navigate as they aren’t always fully cleared.

She says the slush and ice make those areas even more treacherous.

“The other day, I swerved and spun actually on this road and some motorists got out of their car and actually pushed my chair out,” Lee said.

Sean Crump is the founder of Included By Design, which helps businesses and communities become more accessible.

He says it’s important for everyone to think of their neighbours.

“If we’re isolating people because they have an inability to navigate their own community, we’re only compounding those challenges that may already exist in that person’s life and further limiting them,” Crump said.

The City of Calgary is responsible for clearing public sidewalks and pathways.

It says crews are monitoring those areas and deploying material to help melt ice and increase traction.

Calgarians must clear sidewalks and pathways adjacent to their homes or businesses within 24 hours of a snowfall ending.

“If there is a section of sidewalk or pathway that is the responsibility of a private property owner that has not been cleared, but does pose a public safety risk, the city is able to deploy a crew to respond,” the city said in a statement, noting that administrative fees and fines could be passed down to the property owner for non-compliance.

Crump believes there’s room for improvement.

“I think it becomes this cyclical challenge that we’re trying to revisit almost as a reactionary topic as opposed to looking at it and trying to be proactive about it,” he said.

As for Lee, she plans to use her voice to make a change for others.

“I just want our city to be a lot more accessible at all times of the year,” Lee said.

Free pickle material is available for public use at 30 locations city-wide.

The city also recommends the public report icy conditions to them through 311 so crews can quickly respond.