In Flanders Fields translated to Blackfoot marking National Indigenous Veterans Day

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, a conflict that saw over 3,000 Indigenous people bravely serve. The poster will be presented by Miller to Maria Russell, Council member of the Blood Tribe. Her mother Dr. Lena Russell AOE was instrumental in translating the poem.

