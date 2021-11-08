In Flanders Fields translated to Blackfoot marking National Indigenous Veterans Day

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Monday is National Indigenous Veterans Day, a day to pay tribute to the contributions and the sacrifices made by First Nations, Inuit and Metis in service to Canada.

In Lethbridge, Glenn Miller, a retired veteran, unveiled a bilingual version of the iconic poem In Flanders Fields in Blackfoot. The poem was translated with the help of Dr. Lena Russell from the Blood Tribe.

“This is a tool within that toolbox to promote remembrance but with the Blackfoot culture and language as an added layer honouring Dr. Russell’s wish to get this out to the next generation and even current people looking to speak Blackfoot,” says Miller.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, a conflict that saw over 3,000 Indigenous people bravely serve. The poster will be presented by Miller to Maria Russell, a council member of the Blood Tribe. Her mother Dr. Lena Russell AOE was instrumental in translating the poem.

”This poster is one way for the Canadians to learn more about the contributions made by Indigenous veterans,” said Miller. “It will cause both the young and old to pause in reflecting on the service, sacrifice and commitment of Indigenous members who have served and continue in the forces both at home and abroad.”

A poster was sent last year to the Liberation Museum in Lochem in the Netherlands where it is on display as a tribute to Indigenous veterans who helped in the liberation of their country in the Second World War. The bilingual poster was sent recently to the museum to be updated for visitors.

Miller added that he has a goal of making bookmarks for the schools within the Blackfoot Confederacy in time for next year's Veterans Week.

The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch will be hosting a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday starting at 10:40 a.m.